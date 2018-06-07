Fernando Abad receives 80-game suspension after testing positive for Stanozolol

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger reports that reliever Fernando Abad has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for the performance-enhancing drug Stanozolol.

Abad, 32, signed a minor league deal with the Phillies in February, was released in mid-March. He reportedly signed a minor league pact with the Mets a few days afterward, but the deal never finalized, so has been a free agent ever since.

Abad spent last season with the Red Sox, compiling a 3.30 ERA with a 37/14 K/BB ratio in 43 2/3 innings.

