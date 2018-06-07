Aaron Laffey retires after allowing 14 runs in Triple-A start

The Mets signed Aaron Laffey to a minor league contract on May 22. Today, Laffey announced his retirement after allowing 14 runs over three-plus innings against the New Orleans Baby Cakes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Marlins, Jake Nisse of the New York Post reports.

Laffey, 33, allowed three runs in the first inning, two in the second, three in the third, and eight in the fourth without recording an out. All together, he surrendered 14 runs (12 earned) on 15 hits and a walk with one strikeout, throwing 84 pitches. Laffey also struggled in his previous two starts at Triple-A since signing the contract, yielding seven runs in five innings to the Tacoma Rainiers and eight runs in five innings to the Reno Aces.

Laffey hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2015 with the Rockies. He spent parts of eight seasons in the big leagues with the Rockies as well as with the Indians, Blue Jays, Mets, Yankees, and Mariners. He compiled a 4.44 ERA with a 245/199 K/BB ratio in 494 1/3 innings.

Follow @Baer_Bill