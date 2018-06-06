Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leaves game with an apparent injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The best hitting prospect in all of baseball, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., left this morning’s game at Double-A New Hampshire with an apparent injury.

Vlad Jr., of the Blue Jays organization, ran at only partial speed to first base and then looked gimpy heading into second base, reports Keegan Matheson. Guerrero recently missed a couple of games with a bum left leg, so it’s possible he aggravated something.

The Jays have been super cautious with their top prospect, still mulling whether or not to promote him to Triple-A even though he’s utterly destroying Double-A pitching, so no matter what comes of this news, figure it’ll delay his journey to the big leagues at least a little.

Guerrero, 19, entered today’s game hitting .401/.453/.663 with 11 homers and 55 RBI in 52 games for the Fisher Cats on the season.

Follow @craigcalcaterra