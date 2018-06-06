Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the Mets are considering releasing Jose Reyes.

This is not, in and of itself, surprising, inasmuch as Reyes is not a good baseball player anymore. He’s hitting .141/.208/.197, with just two extra-base hits through 71 plate appearances and he can’t really play defense anymore. In short: there is virtually no reason whatsoever for a major league baseball team to employ Jose Reyes.

So what’s the holdup? The Mets wanna do something special:

Mets officials have discussed releasing Jose Reyes, but are conflicted given Reyes' roots in the organization. Mets want Reyes receiving a proper sendoff. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) June 6, 2018

A “proper sendoff” for Jose Reyes? This is something that is giving Mets executives pause? I’m guessing, if we looked even moderately hard, we could find 200 players more worthy of a “proper sendoff” from their organizations for being good guys or august institutions that didn’t get them before we shed any tears about Reyes.

Hey, it’s your franchise, Mets. Do what you want with it.

