Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the Mets are considering releasing Jose Reyes.
This is not, in and of itself, surprising, inasmuch as Reyes is not a good baseball player anymore. He’s hitting .141/.208/.197, with just two extra-base hits through 71 plate appearances and he can’t really play defense anymore. In short: there is virtually no reason whatsoever for a major league baseball team to employ Jose Reyes.
So what’s the holdup? The Mets wanna do something special:
A “proper sendoff” for Jose Reyes? This is something that is giving Mets executives pause? I’m guessing, if we looked even moderately hard, we could find 200 players more worthy of a “proper sendoff” from their organizations for being good guys or august institutions that didn’t get them before we shed any tears about Reyes.
Hey, it’s your franchise, Mets. Do what you want with it.
UPDATE: Good news: the leg injury, while not specified, is said to be minor and Guerrero is only expected to miss a game or two.
11:55 AM: The best hitting prospect in all of baseball, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., left this morning’s game at Double-A New Hampshire with an apparent injury.
Vlad Jr., of the Blue Jays organization, ran at only partial speed to first base and then looked gimpy heading into second base, reports Keegan Matheson. Guerrero recently missed a couple of games with a bum left leg, so it’s possible he aggravated something.
The Jays have been super cautious with their top prospect, still mulling whether or not to promote him to Triple-A even though he’s utterly destroying Double-A pitching, so no matter what comes of this news, figure it’ll delay his journey to the big leagues at least a little.
Guerrero, 19, entered today’s game hitting .401/.453/.663 with 11 homers and 55 RBI in 52 games for the Fisher Cats on the season.