Hall of Famer Red Schoendienst dies at 95

Casey Nolen of KSDK News passes along sad news that former Cardinals second baseman and manager Red Schoendienst died Wednesday evening at the age of 95.

Schoendienst played in the majors for 19 seasons between 1945-63, spending 15 of those years with the Cardinals. He hit .289/.337/.387 over 2,216 career games, making the National League All-Star roster 10 times and winning the World Series twice — once as a player in 1946 and once as a manager in 1967. He managed the Cardinals from 1965-76, helping lead them to the postseason twice. He briefly managed the club in 1980 (37 games) and in 1990 (24 games) as well.

Schoendienst was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by the Veterans Commission in 1989. Carl Yastrzemski, Johnny Bench, and Al Barlick were also inducted into the Hall of Fame that year.

Schoendienst had been in the Cardinals’ front office as a senior special assistant to the GM.

