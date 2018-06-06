Diamondbacks acquire Jon Jay from Royals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Diamondbacks announced on Wednesday evening that the club acquired outfielder Jon Jay from the Royals in exchange for minor league pitchers Gabe Speier and Elvis Luciano. The D-Backs designated outfielder Kris Negron for assignment to make room on the 25-man roster for Jay.

Jay, 33, signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Royals in March. He was productive, hitting .307/.363/.374 in 266 plate appearance while playing solid defense. The D-Backs are short on outfielders with Steven Souza, Jr. and A.J. Pollock on the disabled list.

Speier, 23, has spent the year at Double-A Jackson, posting a 3.03 ERA with a 26/10 K/BB ratio in 29 2/3 innings of relief.

Luciano, 18, was the No. 26 prospect in the D-Backs’ system, according to MLB Pipeline. He has yet to pitch in 2018, but he spent last year in rookie ball, posting a composite 2.84 ERA with a 52/18 K/BB ratio in 66 2/3 innings.

Follow @Baer_Bill