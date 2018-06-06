Athletics sign Edwin Jackson to minor league deal

The Nashville Sounds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, announced on Wednesday that Edwin Jackson signed a minor league contract and will report to Nashville.
Jackson, 34, had been on a minor league contract with the Nationals but exercised his opt-out clause and was released last Friday. In 10 starts for Triple-A Syracuse, Jackson posted a 3.40 ERA with a 47/22 K/BB ratio over 55 2/3 innings.
The Athletics are a bit short on starting pitching due to injuries, so Jackson provides much-needed depth. His road to the majors is a lot clearer with the A’s than with the Nationals. Should Jackson pitch in the majors for the A’s, he will do so for his 13th team, tying Octavio Dotel for the all-time record.
The Mets lost again, dropping Wednesday afternoon’s contest with the Orioles 1-0. It’s their sixth loss in a row and they have dropped 13 of their last 16 games. They have also lost eight games in a row at home.
At the end of April, the Mets were 17-9 and things were looking great. But they lost six in a row to open May and have now lost five in a row to begin the month of June.
What’s gone wrong? The offense has disappeared, mostly. The club has scored one or zero runs in each of their last four games. The injuries are mounting, as Yoenis Cespedes, Wilmer Flores, A.J. Ramos, Noah Syndergaard, Travis d'Arnaud, and Juan Lagares are all on the disabled list.
GM Sandy Alderson told Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports that the Mets will not go into a rebuilding mode. He said, “Can circumstances change that? Yes. But I think that would be very, very remote. It’s not something we’re even considering or talking about.” Alderson added, “Just because you tear it down doesn’t mean you’re going to have a great rebuild. It doesn’t work that way. It just doesn’t.”
In the meantime, Jacob deGrom‘s great season is going to waste. He’s carrying a league-best 1.49 ERA along with a 98/21 K/BB ratio in 72 1/3 innings. He hasn’t won a decision since May 18 and is just 4-0 on the season in 12 starts.