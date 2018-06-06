Athletics sign Edwin Jackson to minor league deal

The Mets lost again, dropping Wednesday afternoon’s contest with the Orioles 1-0. It’s their sixth loss in a row and they have dropped 13 of their last 16 games. They have also lost eight games in a row at home.

At the end of April, the Mets were 17-9 and things were looking great. But they lost six in a row to open May and have now lost five in a row to begin the month of June.

What’s gone wrong? The offense has disappeared, mostly. The club has scored one or zero runs in each of their last four games. The injuries are mounting, as Yoenis Cespedes, Wilmer Flores, A.J. Ramos, Noah Syndergaard, Travis d'Arnaud, and Juan Lagares are all on the disabled list.

GM Sandy Alderson told Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports that the Mets will not go into a rebuilding mode. He said, “Can circumstances change that? Yes. But I think that would be very, very remote. It’s not something we’re even considering or talking about.” Alderson added, “Just because you tear it down doesn’t mean you’re going to have a great rebuild. It doesn’t work that way. It just doesn’t.”

In the meantime, Jacob deGrom‘s great season is going to waste. He’s carrying a league-best 1.49 ERA along with a 98/21 K/BB ratio in 72 1/3 innings. He hasn’t won a decision since May 18 and is just 4-0 on the season in 12 starts.

Follow @Baer_Bill