Angels place Andrelton Simmons on DL with grade 2 right ankle sprain

The Angels announced on Wednesday that shortstop Andrelton Simmons has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a grade 2 sprain of his right ankle. Utilityman Kaleb Cowart has been recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.
Simmons, 28, suffered the injury when he fell down the dugout steps prior to Tuesday’s game against the Royals. He exited Tuesday’s game in the third inning, likely after aggravating the injury. According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Simmons says he doesn’t expect to miss more than the minimum 10 days.
Along with his signature stellar defense, Simmons has been hitting a highly productive .330/.399/.460 with four home runs, 34 RBI, and 32 runs scored in 244 plate appearances.
Zack Cozart has moved over from third base to shortstop and Cowart is playing third base Wednesday night against the Royals.
Casey Nolen of KSDK News passes along sad news that former Cardinals second baseman and manager Red Schoendienst died Wednesday evening at the age of 95.
Schoendienst played in the majors for 19 seasons between 1945-63, spending 15 of those years with the Cardinals. He hit .289/.337/.387 over 2,216 career games, making the National League All-Star roster 10 times and winning the World Series twice — once as a player in 1946 and once as a manager in 1967. He managed the Cardinals from 1965-76, helping lead them to the postseason twice. He briefly managed the club in 1980 (37 games) and in 1990 (24 games) as well.
Schoendienst was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame by the Veterans Commission in 1989. Carl Yastrzemski, Johnny Bench, and Al Barlick were also inducted into the Hall of Fame that year.
Schoendienst had been in the Cardinals’ front office as a senior special assistant to the GM.