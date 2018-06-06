Angels place Andrelton Simmons on DL with grade 2 right ankle sprain

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Angels announced on Wednesday that shortstop Andrelton Simmons has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a grade 2 sprain of his right ankle. Utilityman Kaleb Cowart has been recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Simmons, 28, suffered the injury when he fell down the dugout steps prior to Tuesday’s game against the Royals. He exited Tuesday’s game in the third inning, likely after aggravating the injury. According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Simmons says he doesn’t expect to miss more than the minimum 10 days.

Along with his signature stellar defense, Simmons has been hitting a highly productive .330/.399/.460 with four home runs, 34 RBI, and 32 runs scored in 244 plate appearances.

Zack Cozart has moved over from third base to shortstop and Cowart is playing third base Wednesday night against the Royals.

