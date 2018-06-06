Alex Reyes has season-ending surgery to reattach tendon in right lat

Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes had surgery to reattach a tendon in his right lat muscle on Wednesday, MLB.com’s Joe Trezza reports. Reyes is expected to miss the rest of the 2018 season, but should be ready for spring training next year.

Reyes, 23, came off of the disabled list to start last Wednesday against the Brewers, having recovered from Tommy John surgery. However, he lasted just four innings, leaving with a strained lat muscle. His velocity was down and he struggled with control.

Reyes has been ranked among the game’s best prospects over the last few years, so this is certainly a disappointing development for him and for the Cardinals.

