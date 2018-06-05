Red Sox pitching prospect Jalen Beeks to debut on Thursday

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said pitching prospect Jalen Beeks will be called up from Triple-A Pawtucket to make his major league debut on Thursday at home against the Tigers, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Beeks, 24, is the No. 15 prospect in Boston’s system, according to MLB Pipeline. The Red Sox selected him the 12th round of the 2014 draft. This season, with Pawtucket, the lefty compiled a 2.56 ERA with an 80/14 K/BB ratio in 56 1/3 innings across 10 starts.
Drew Pomeranz was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to biceps tendinitis, so Beeks is making a spot start. He will most likely return to Triple-A following Thursday’s start.
Nationals starter Max Scherzer struck out the side on nine pitches — known as an “immaculate inning” — in the top of the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s start against the Rays. He fanned Johnny Field, Christian Arroyo, and Daniel Robertson.
Scherzer’s immaculate inning is the second of the 2018 season, as the Orioles’ Kevin Gausman also accomplished the feat in the seventh inning of his start against the Indians on April 23.
From the first known immaculate inning by John Clarkson in 1889 through 1999, there were 33 immaculate innings. There were 12 from 2000-13. There were seven alone in 2014, followed by two in 2015, one in 2016, and eight last year along with the two so far this season.
One of the eight immaculate innings thrown last year came from Scherzer against the Phillies as he struck out César Hernández, Odúbel Herrera, and Aaron Altherr on nine pitches. The only other pitchers to have thrown multiple immaculate innings are Lefty Grove, Sandy Koufax, Nolan Ryan, and Randy Johnson.
Scherzer ended up pitching eight innings against the Rays, yielding two runs on five hits with no walks and 13 strikeouts, tossing 99 pitches (81 for strikes) in total. He’s now carrying a 1.95 ERA on the season.
Some more interesting Scherzer notes: