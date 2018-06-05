Rays place Chris Archer on DL with abdominal strain

The Rays announced on Tuesday that starter Chris Archer has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 3, with a left abdominal strain. Pitcher Diego Castillo has been recalled from Triple-A Durham.
Archer, 29, exited his start on Saturday against the Mariners after five innings after suffering the injury. He hits the DL with a 4.24 ERA and a 76/26 K/BB ratio in 76 1/3 innings.
Archer was considered one of the players that could potentially be moved by the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. His injury isn’t considered serious, so it likely doesn’t impact whether or not he will be traded. The right-hander is under contract through 2019 with two club options for 2020 and ’21.
The Cardinals announced on Tuesday that starter Carlos Martinez and catcher Yadier Molina have both been activated from the 10-day disabled list. To make room for them on the 25-man roster, the club optioned catcher Carson Kelly and pitcher Mike Mayers to Triple-A Memphis.
Molina, 35, suffered a traumatic hematoma when he took a foul tip between his legs last surgery. He underwent emergency surgery and missed nearly a month. Molina returns batting .272/.292/.456 with six home runs and 17 RBI in 120 plate appearances.
Martinez, 26, strained his right lat muscle. He had been pitching excellently up to that point, boasting a 1.62 ERA with a 47/22 K/BB ratio in 50 innings across eight starts. He’ll take the mound on Tuesday night against the Marlins.