Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Rays place Chris Archer on DL with abdominal strain

By Bill BaerJun 5, 2018, 4:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Rays announced on Tuesday that starter Chris Archer has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 3, with a left abdominal strain. Pitcher Diego Castillo has been recalled from Triple-A Durham.

Archer, 29, exited his start on Saturday against the Mariners after five innings after suffering the injury. He hits the DL with a 4.24 ERA and a 76/26 K/BB ratio in 76 1/3 innings.

Archer was considered one of the players that could potentially be moved by the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. His injury isn’t considered serious, so it likely doesn’t impact whether or not he will be traded. The right-hander is under contract through 2019 with two club options for 2020 and ’21.

Cardinals get Yadier Molina, Carlos Martinez back from DL

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 5, 2018, 5:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Cardinals announced on Tuesday that starter Carlos Martinez and catcher Yadier Molina have both been activated from the 10-day disabled list. To make room for them on the 25-man roster, the club optioned catcher Carson Kelly and pitcher Mike Mayers to Triple-A Memphis.

Molina, 35, suffered a traumatic hematoma when he took a foul tip between his legs last surgery. He underwent emergency surgery and missed nearly a month. Molina returns batting .272/.292/.456 with six home runs and 17 RBI in 120 plate appearances.

Martinez, 26, strained his right lat muscle. He had been pitching excellently up to that point, boasting a 1.62 ERA with a 47/22 K/BB ratio in 50 innings across eight starts. He’ll take the mound on Tuesday night against the Marlins.