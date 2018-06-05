Rays place Chris Archer on DL with abdominal strain

The Rays announced on Tuesday that starter Chris Archer has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 3, with a left abdominal strain. Pitcher Diego Castillo has been recalled from Triple-A Durham.

Archer, 29, exited his start on Saturday against the Mariners after five innings after suffering the injury. He hits the DL with a 4.24 ERA and a 76/26 K/BB ratio in 76 1/3 innings.

Archer was considered one of the players that could potentially be moved by the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. His injury isn’t considered serious, so it likely doesn’t impact whether or not he will be traded. The right-hander is under contract through 2019 with two club options for 2020 and ’21.

