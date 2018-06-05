Max Scherzer throws an immaculate inning against Rays

Nationals starter Max Scherzer struck out the side on nine pitches — known as an “immaculate inning” — in the top of the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s start against the Rays. He fanned Johnny Field, Christian Arroyo, and Daniel Robertson.

Scherzer’s immaculate inning is the second of the 2018 season, as the Orioles’ Kevin Gausman also accomplished the feat in the seventh inning of his start against the Indians on April 23.

From the first known immaculate inning by John Clarkson in 1889 through 1999, there were 33 immaculate innings. There were 12 from 2000-13. There were seven alone in 2014, followed by two in 2015, one in 2016, and eight last year along with the two so far this season.

One of the eight immaculate innings thrown last year came from Scherzer against the Phillies as he struck out César Hernández, Odúbel Herrera, and Aaron Altherr on nine pitches. The only other pitchers to have thrown multiple immaculate innings are Lefty Grove, Sandy Koufax, Nolan Ryan, and Randy Johnson.

Scherzer ended up pitching eight innings against the Rays, yielding two runs on five hits with no walks and 13 strikeouts, tossing 99 pitches (81 for strikes) in total. He’s now carrying a 1.95 ERA on the season.

An interesting note about Scherzer’s strike-throwing: Tuesday’s start was just the third since 2012 in which a pitcher threw at least 90 pitches and threw at least 81 percent of them for strikes. The other two: the Astros’ Joe Musgrove (77/93) against the Braves on July 5 last year, and the Phillies’ Roy Halladay (86/105) against the Nationals on August 25, 2012.

