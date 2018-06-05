Cardinals get Yadier Molina, Carlos Martinez back from DL

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Cardinals announced on Tuesday that starter Carlos Martinez and catcher Yadier Molina have both been activated from the 10-day disabled list. To make room for them on the 25-man roster, the club optioned catcher Carson Kelly and pitcher Mike Mayers to Triple-A Memphis.

Molina, 35, suffered a traumatic hematoma when he took a foul tip between his legs last surgery. He underwent emergency surgery and missed nearly a month. Molina returns batting .272/.292/.456 with six home runs and 17 RBI in 120 plate appearances.

Martinez, 26, strained his right lat muscle. He had been pitching excellently up to that point, boasting a 1.62 ERA with a 47/22 K/BB ratio in 50 innings across eight starts. He’ll take the mound on Tuesday night against the Marlins.

