And That Happened: Monday’s Scores and Highlights

It was a slow night, as Major League Baseball cleared most of the decks so as not to interfere with the draft. Which, being honest, is not a great bit of entertainment so it’s not likely to draw many eyes. I don’t blame them, but on the whole, they probably should’ve just scheduled more games. Oh well.

Here are the scores, here are the highlights:

Angels 9, Royals 6: Mike Trout had three hits, scored three times and knocked in two, and broke a tie in the eighth inning with an RBI single. Justin Upton and Albert Pujols each drove in two themselves and Jefry Marte went 4-for-4 with a solo home run. Trout is on a 50-homer, 138-run pace and has, by far, the highest OPS of his career so far this year. He has two MVPs already — should probably have four — and is having his best season of his career. They often say “you’re gonna tell your grandkids about him” but your grandkids are gonna obviously know who he is. Spend your time telling them about someone they’ll forget in fifty years. Like, I dunno, Craig Gentry. No, I have no idea what you’ll tell them about Craig Gentry. They’re not my grandkids, you figure it out.

Yankees 7, Tigers 4; Tigers 4, Yankees 2: Austin Romine hit a three-run homer in the first one and is now, somehow, hitting .373/.456/.661. Someone on Twitter yesterday asked me if, in light of him suddenly turning into Yogi Berra, the Yankees should trade Gary Sanchez. I am mostly sure they were just being sarcastic. But just mostly. Luis Severino, Meanwhile, struck out 10 in eight innings because that’s just what he does, seemingly every dang game he pitches. Wins don’t matter, but that was his ninth and he’s on a 26-win pace right now which I thought wasn’t supposed to happen anymore. The Tigers won the nightcap, thanks in part to them striking out Aaron Judge five times. He struck out three times in the first game. Those eight Ks in a twin bill is a new record. Yay? In other news, Giancarlo Stanton got hit in the face by Mike Fiers a few years back, putting him out for a long, long time with facial injuries. Fiers plunked Stanton in the arm last night. You can imagine that Stanton didn’t care for that too much. Stanton also hit a homer off of Fiers so I guess it’s all good.

Giants 10, Diamondbacks 3: Andrew McCutchen and Brandon Crawford hit back-to-back bombs to start off the fourth inning and Alen Hanson and Buster Posey each added two-run doubles in that seven-run frame. That effectively ended the contest. With the win, the Giants are back to .500. Two games separate the top four teams in the NL West. The Last place Padres are only 4.5 out. No one has covered themselves with glory in that division this year, but it may be an entertaining race at least.

Padres 11, Braves 4: Cory Spangenberg, Raffy Lopez, Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes all went deep as the Padres keep up their winning ways. They really thumped Atlanta pitching too, with nine of their 13 hits going for extra bases. Some of that was due to Braves starter Julio Teheran coming out of the game early with a bruised thumb, making way for reliever Luiz Gohara who came in and promptly allowed six runs on six hits. To be fair, though, Teheran wasn’t exactly setting the world afire himself.

