Getty Images

And That Happened: Monday’s Scores and Highlights

By Craig CalcaterraJun 5, 2018, 6:42 AM EDT
16 Comments

It was a slow night, as Major League Baseball cleared most of the decks so as not to interfere with the draft. Which, being honest, is not a great bit of entertainment so it’s not likely to draw many eyes. I don’t blame them, but on the whole, they probably should’ve just scheduled more games. Oh well.

Here are the scores, here are the highlights:

Angels 9, Royals 6Mike Trout had three hits, scored three times and knocked in two, and broke a tie in the eighth inning with an RBI single. Justin Upton and Albert Pujols each drove in two themselves and Jefry Marte went 4-for-4 with a solo home run. Trout is on a 50-homer, 138-run pace and has, by far, the highest OPS of his career so far this year. He has two MVPs already — should probably have four — and is having his best season of his career. They often say “you’re gonna tell your grandkids about him” but your grandkids are gonna obviously know who he is. Spend your time telling them about someone they’ll forget in fifty years. Like, I dunno, Craig Gentry. No, I have no idea what you’ll tell them about Craig Gentry. They’re not my grandkids, you figure it out.

Yankees 7, Tigers 4; Tigers 4, Yankees 2: Austin Romine hit a three-run homer in the first one and is now, somehow, hitting .373/.456/.661. Someone on Twitter yesterday asked me if, in light of him suddenly turning into Yogi Berra, the Yankees should trade Gary Sanchez. I am mostly sure they were just being sarcastic. But just mostly. Luis Severino, Meanwhile, struck out 10 in eight innings because that’s just what he does, seemingly every dang game he pitches. Wins don’t matter, but that was his ninth and he’s on a 26-win pace right now which I thought wasn’t supposed to happen anymore. The Tigers won the nightcap, thanks in part to them striking out Aaron Judge five times. He struck out three times in the first game. Those eight Ks in a twin bill is a new record. Yay? In other news, Giancarlo Stanton got hit in the face by Mike Fiers a few years back, putting him out for a long, long time with facial injuries. Fiers plunked Stanton in the arm last night. You can imagine that Stanton didn’t care for that too much. Stanton also hit a homer off of Fiers so I guess it’s all good.

Giants 10, Diamondbacks 3Andrew McCutchen and Brandon Crawford hit back-to-back bombs to start off the fourth inning and Alen Hanson and Buster Posey each added two-run doubles in that seven-run frame. That effectively ended the contest. With the win, the Giants are back to .500. Two games separate the top four teams in the NL West. The Last place Padres are only 4.5 out. No one has covered themselves with glory in that division this year, but it may be an entertaining race at least.

Padres 11, Braves 4Cory Spangenberg, Raffy Lopez, Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes all went deep as the Padres keep up their winning ways. They really thumped Atlanta pitching too, with nine of their 13 hits going for extra bases. Some of that was due to Braves starter Julio Teheran coming out of the game early with a bruised thumb, making way for reliever Luiz Gohara who came in and promptly allowed six runs on six hits. To be fair, though, Teheran wasn’t exactly setting the world afire himself.

Red Sox first round pick cracks joke about Pablo Sandoval’s weight

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJun 5, 2018, 11:32 AM EDT
1 Comment

The Red Sox picked high school first baseman/pitcher Triston Casas with the 26th pick of the first round of the draft last night. Casas, 18, is from American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida, which also produced Eric Hosmer. He looks like a good one too. He’s ranked anywhere from 20th to 33rd in the major amateur prospect rankings. He is said to have a lot of power and a good bit of plate patience for someone so young.

While that kind of player is special, especially in an organization that is a bit short of projectable minor league bats these days, his introduction to most folks is coming via a joke he cracked last night after being selected by the Sox.

The Red Sox introduced Casas as a third baseman, which reflects their view of his future in the organization. Worth a try, of course, as his bat would be way more valuable at the hot corner than at first. To that end, reporters asked Casas what he needs to do in order to stick at third base. Via Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Casas’ answer was this:

Obviously watch my weight. There was another third baseman in Boston called Sandoval who had some problems. Just stay agile, take a lot of ground balls and keep doing my thing.

I’m not going to come down too hard on the kid. It was the biggest night of his life, he had a lot of cameras and microphones pointed at him and it’s totally understandable that he’d try to take a stab at humor. To the extent it fell flat — and I think it did, in addition to being something of a less-than-graceful swipe at someone he doesn’t know — it can be chalked up to nerves and, well, to being 18.

I wish Casas nothing but the best and hope he has a long and productive baseball career. It might be worth it for him to remember, however, that there are a lot of first round picks who don’t have one-quarter of the career that Pablo Sandoval has had, even with his setbacks and missteps. Sitting here now, it’s impossible for Casas to know now whether he will be one of them.

I suspect it’s the sort of thing he’ll come to realize over time. We all realize stuff like that as we grow up.