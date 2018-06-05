Aaron Judge strikes out eight times, sets new MLB record

It wasn’t Aaron Judge‘s day yesterday. While his team split the doubleheader with the Tigers it was a pure nightmare from start to finish for Judge personally.
Judge had nine at bats on the day. He struck out in eight of them, including five punchouts in the nightcap. Those Ks set a new big league record for whiffing in a twin bill.
The previous record for strikeouts in a doubleheader was seven, held by by six guys: Pat Seerey of the White Sox in 1948, Dave Nicholson of the White Sox in 1963, Bill Melton of the White Sox in 1970, Frank Howard of the Senators in 1965, Mike Vail of the Mets in 1975 and Shea Hillenbrand of the Blue Jays in 2005.
Judge, of course, is no stranger to the strikeout, having been turned around 208 times last year while putting up near-MVP numbers and winning the Rookie of the Year Award. And, of course, he’s still having a fine season this year, hitting .276/.402/.561 while on a 46-homer pace. The Ks are just part of his game, even if eight in one day is a bit excessive.
He’s got a good attitude about it all too. From the AP gamer:
“That’s not a rough day, that’s a terrible day. But the beauty of baseball is that I get to wake up to fresh, new at-bats tomorrow.”
Enjoy: