Video: Mike Fiers, Giancarlo Stanton exchange words after HBP

With runners on the corners and two outs in the top of the third inning of a 1-1 game, Tigers starter Mike Fiers hit Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton on the left elbow guard with a 90 MPH fastball. Stanton wasn’t too happy about it, staring at Fiers as he walked to first base. The two exchanged words as catcher James McCann attempted to keep the two separated. Players began to trickle out of the dugouts, but it wasn’t a full-on benches-clearing incident and order was quickly restored. Fiers got out of the inning without any further damage.

Here’s a link to video showing the pitch and the ensuing disagreement.

Yankees starter Domingo German hit Nick Castellanos with a 1-1 change-up in the bottom of the first inning, which obviously wasn’t intentional. Perhaps Stanton felt like Fiers was exacting revenge two innings later, but it’s not like Fiers wants to do the Yankees a favor by loading the bases for Gleyber Torres in a 1-1 game.

Fiers was the one who hit Stanton with a fastball in 2014, causing multiple facial fractures and dental damage. Fiers, though, appeared apologetic:

@Giancarlo818 I am deeply sorry about what happened tonight. I can't imagine what you and your family are going through. (Continue)… — Mike Fiers (@Fiers64) September 12, 2014

@Giancarlo818 my thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. I feel horrible and hope for a speedy recovery. — Mike Fiers (@Fiers64) September 12, 2014

Stanton may still resent Fiers for that injury. Whatever the case, Stanton got his revenge, blasting a solo home run off of Fiers in the top of the sixth to cut the Tigers’ lead to 3-2 in the second game of Monday’s doubleheader.

