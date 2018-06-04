Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

J.D. Martinez thinks only players should pick All-Stars

By Bill BaerJun 4, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Over the weekend, WEEI’s Rob Bradford published a column on Red Sox OF/DH J.D. Martinez, who said that the players should be the ones picking All-Stars, not fans. Martinez feels like he isn’t “noticed by certain people,” but “the players know who I am.” He says the All-Star Game is “more of a popularity contest than it is about performance.”

Despite hitting 128 home runs and knocking in 350 runs between 2014-17, Martinez has only one All-Star nomination to show for it. However, that can be explained.

  • 2014: Made season debut on April 21 after hitting well at Triple-A, didn’t start off playing every day and didn’t get hot until June
  • 2015: Made the AL All-Star team as a reserve (nominated by players)
  • 2016: Missed time between June 17 and August 2 due to injury (non-displaced fracture in right elbow)
  • 2017: Made season debut on May 12 due to injury (lisfranc sprain in right foot)

Martinez said, “The only year I only made it was when I was voted in by the players, which is who I think should vote. One hundred percent. Because that’s how you know who your All-Stars really are. The fans don’t know. The fans like to think they know. But they only know what MLB puts out there and who they post on their Instagram, who they post on their Twitter and who they talk about, stuff like that. They push certain people and it sucks for other guys who have great years and get overlooked. That’s why I always say the players should (pick). I understand the MLB’s side of it. They want to get fans involved.”

While Martinez is one of baseball’s premier sluggers but doesn’t have the notoriety to show for it, his lack of All-Star appearances has more to do with his career arc — blossoming at the age of 26 — and unfortunate timing of injuries.

Martinez is batting .315/.374/.648, leading the majors with 19 home runs and 50 RBI in 243 plate appearances. Certainly, if Martinez were to be passed over for the All-Star team this year, something would be wrong. But let’s cross that bridge when we get there.

Joe Torre goes to Albany to help MLB get a cut of New York gambling revenue

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJun 4, 2018, 3:45 PM EDT
We’ve been following baseball’s efforts to get a cut of what is soon to be legalized sports gambling proceeds in most states around the country. Major League Baseball has been characterizing that cut as an “integrity fee,” which it says it needs in order to keep the sport free of graft and corruption but, as we’ve discussed, the fees sought are so great and the risk posed by legalized sports gambling so undefined and, likely, low, that it simply looks like a cash grab.

Commissioner Rob Manfred has been slammed quite a bit for his efforts and public comments on this topic, so it seems that the league has changed tack a bit, at least in New York, which is about to take up legalized gambling. They’re sending Hall of Famer Joe Torre to do the glad-handing. From the Associated Press:

. . . Torre, a top executive for Major League Baseball, told reporters he was in Albany on behalf of the league to discuss the legalized sports-betting issue, which has emerged as a top legislative priority since the Supreme Court ruling May 14. The court struck down the federal law prohibiting most states from allowing wagering on athletic events.

“I’m not trying to lobby one side or another,” said Torre, who also managed the Mets, Cardinals, Braves and Dodgers. “I just want you to take care of our game.”

Torre is not a business-side guy. He’s the on-field czar, so he would not typically have much business in this sort of thing. But he’s a popular celebrity, especially in New York, so of course the league is using him for goodwill.

Not that he’s alone. Notably, Torre was accompanied by Morgan Sword, MLB’s senior vice president for league economics and operations who specifically said that they’re there to get an “integrity fee” of .25 percent on wagers placed. So, yeah, even if Torre said he’s not there to lobby anyone, when you’re with a top business side exec and you’re trying to get the legislature and the governor to pass laws which give your private business proceeds from another business and/or state revenues, you’re lobbying. Even if you “aw shucks”-it to the press.

It’s unlikely that New York gets legalized gambling passed before its legislative session ends later this month, but here’s hoping states don’t go along with MLB on this shakedown cruise.

 