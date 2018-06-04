2018 MLB Draft Results, First Round

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Rays pitcher Anthony Banda will undergo Tommy John surgery and will likely not return to action until the 2020 season.

Banda, 24, was acquired by the Rays in the three-team trade with the Diamondbacks that also involved the Yankees. The lefty pitched in three games in the majors this season, giving up six runs on 12 hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings. He spent most of his season with Triple-A Durham, posting a 3.64 ERA with 49 strikeouts and 18 walks in 42 innings.

Banda is the third Rays pitcher to need Tommy John surgery this season, joining Brent Honeywell and Jose De Leon. Jake Faria will also be out until late July due to an oblique strain and Chris Archer has been dealing with a groin injury. It’s been a rough year for Rays pitchers.

