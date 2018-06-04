2018 MLB Draft Results, First Round

The 2018 MLB Draft starts tonight at 7 PM ET. As a reward for being baseball’s worst team in 2017, by way of tiebreaker, the Tigers have the privilege of picking first in the 2018 Draft, followed by the Giants, Phillies, White Sox, and Reds.
We’ll update you here as each team makes a pick.
1. Detroit Tigers
RHP Casey Mize, Auburn University
2. San Francisco Giants
C Joey Bart, Georgia Tech
3. Philadelphia Phillies
3B Alec Bohm, Wichita State University
4. Chicago White Sox
2B Nick Madrigal, Oregon State University
5. Cincinnati Reds
3B Jonathan India, University of Florida
6. New York Mets
OF Jarred Kelenic, Waukesha West HS (WI)
7. San Diego Padres
LHP Ryan Weathers, Loretto HS (TN)
8. Atlanta Braves
RHP Carter Stewart, Eau Gallie HS (FL)
9. Oakland Athletics
OF Kyler Murray, University of Oklahoma
10. Pittsburgh Pirates
OF Travis Swaggerty, University of South Alabama
11. Baltimore Orioles
RHP Grayson Rodriguez, Central Heights HS (TX)
12. Toronto Blue Jays
SS Jordan Groshans, Magnolia HS (TX)
13. Miami Marlins
OF Connor Scott, H.B. Plant HS (FL)
14. Seattle Mariners
RHP Logan Gilbert, Stetson University
15. Texas Rangers
RHP Cole Winn, Orange Lutheran HS (CA)
16. Tampa Bay Rays
17. Los Angeles Angels
18. Kansas City Royals
19. St. Louis Cardinals
20. Minnesota Twins
21. Milwaukee Brewers
22. Colorado Rockies
23. New York Yankees
24. Chicago Cubs
25. Arizona Diamondbacks
26. Boston Red Sox
27. Washington Nationals
28. Houston Astros
29. Cleveland Indians
30. Los Angeles Dodgers