2018 MLB Draft Results, First Round

By Bill BaerJun 4, 2018, 6:55 PM EDT
The 2018 MLB Draft starts tonight at 7 PM ET. As a reward for being baseball’s worst team in 2017, by way of tiebreaker, the Tigers have the privilege of picking first in the 2018 Draft, followed by the Giants, Phillies, White Sox, and Reds.

We’ll update you here as each team makes a pick.

1. Detroit Tigers

RHP Casey Mize, Auburn University

2. San Francisco Giants

C Joey Bart, Georgia Tech

3. Philadelphia Phillies

3B Alec Bohm, Wichita State University

4. Chicago White Sox

2B Nick Madrigal, Oregon State University

5. Cincinnati Reds

3B Jonathan India, University of Florida

6. New York Mets

OF Jarred Kelenic, Waukesha West HS (WI)

7. San Diego Padres

LHP Ryan Weathers, Loretto HS (TN)

8. Atlanta Braves

RHP Carter Stewart, Eau Gallie HS (FL)

9. Oakland Athletics

OF Kyler Murray, University of Oklahoma

10. Pittsburgh Pirates

OF Travis Swaggerty, University of South Alabama

11. Baltimore Orioles

RHP Grayson Rodriguez, Central Heights HS (TX)

12. Toronto Blue Jays

SS Jordan Groshans, Magnolia HS (TX)

13. Miami Marlins

OF Connor Scott, H.B. Plant HS (FL)

14. Seattle Mariners

RHP Logan Gilbert, Stetson University

15. Texas Rangers

RHP Cole Winn, Orange Lutheran HS (CA)

Anthony Banda to undergo Tommy John surgery

By Bill BaerJun 4, 2018, 6:11 PM EDT
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Rays pitcher Anthony Banda will undergo Tommy John surgery and will likely not return to action until the 2020 season.

Banda, 24, was acquired by the Rays in the three-team trade with the Diamondbacks that also involved the Yankees. The lefty pitched in three games in the majors this season, giving up six runs on 12 hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings. He spent most of his season with Triple-A Durham, posting a 3.64 ERA with 49 strikeouts and 18 walks in 42 innings.

Banda is the third Rays pitcher to need Tommy John surgery this season, joining Brent Honeywell and Jose De Leon. Jake Faria will also be out until late July due to an oblique strain and Chris Archer has been dealing with a groin injury. It’s been a rough year for Rays pitchers.