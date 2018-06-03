Giancarlo Stanton ends drought with 12th homer of 2018

It’s no secret that Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has gotten off to a rather slow start this spring. After leading the league in home runs (59) and RBI (132) in 2017, the hot-hitting outfielder entered Saturday’s game with just 11 home runs under his belt and a homer-less streak of 10 straight games.

That all changed by the third inning, however, when Stanton muscled a two-out, two-run homer off of Baltimore right-hander Kevin Gausman to boost the Yankees to a three-run lead. The ball itself received an enthusiastic reception in the right field bleachers after it crash-landed in the middle of an Orioles fan’s bachelorette party:

There was plenty of reason to celebrate on Stanton’s end, too. He went 2-for-4 with a homer, single and walk in the Yankees’ 8-5 win and may well be on his way to reclaiming the MVP-worthy .600+ OPS of years past, though it’ll take more than one well-placed home run to get him back atop the leaderboards at this point.

At any rate, the veteran outfielder won’t get a chance to prove his staying power this weekend. Sunday’s Yankees-Orioles finale was called off due to rain and will be made up during a doubleheader on August 25. The club is scheduled to play another makeup doubleheader in Detroit on Monday afternoon.