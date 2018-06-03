Jake Arrieta homers to end Phillies’ scoreless streak

Entering Sunday’s series finale against the Giants, the Phillies’ offense hadn’t scored a run since the seventh inning of Thursday’s game against the Dodgers, when Jorge Alfaro doubled in a run. The Giants blanked the Phillies 4-0 on Friday and 2-0 on Saturday.
Giants rookie Dereck Rodriguez, son of Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez, made his first major league start on Sunday against the Phillies. He held them scoreless over the first two innings, but Jake Arrieta — who entered Sunday with a 2.09 ERA, by the way — homered to left field, leading off the third inning.
That is Arrieta’s sixth career home run and his first of the season. He’s homered in each of the last four seasons. Arrieta also has a postseason home run to his name, which was also hit at AT&T Park. He hit a three-run home run off of Madison Bumgarner in Game 3 of the 2016 NLDS.
Phillies starter Zach Eflin has also homered this year. Technically, bench player Pedro Florimon homered as a pitcher as well. On May 18 against the Cardinals, with the Phillies trailing 12-3, Florimon pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth, then hit a solo home run off of Mike Mayers in the top of the ninth. If we count that, the Phillies lead the majors in home runs by pitchers with three. The Cardinals are the only other team with multiple homers from pitchers, as Carlos Martinez and Miles Mikolas have both gone yard.
Arrieta didn’t have a great afternoon, yielding five runs on eight hits with no walks and four strikeouts. The big blow came when Arrieta surrendered an opposite-field three-run home run to Andrew McCutchen in the sixth inning, pushing the Giants’ lead to 5-1.
Per Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Arrieta was furious after the game, describing the series as “horse s—.” Arrieta also took aim at the Phillies’ defensive shifts, saying, “We need to change that. Copy the best. That’s not my job.” He added that the club needs accountability “top to bottom.”
According to Sports Info Solutions, the Phillies indeed are dead last in runs saved from the shift at -11. The only other team that is in the negatives is the Dodgers.
Baseball Savant ranks the Phillies third in baseball in defensive shift usage at 28 percent, behind the Astros (43.2 percent) and Royals (36.4 percent). The Phillies shift around that same rate while Arrieta is on the mound (29 percent). The league average shift percentage is 17.3 percent.
While Arrieta may be right that the Phillies’ defensive shifting hasn’t paid off, he should also be concerned about his strikeout rate. After Sunday’s start, his 2018 strikeout rate sits at 17.2 percent, which would be the lowest rate of his career since his rookie season in 2010 (11.6 percent). Arrieta’s strikeout-to-walk ratio of 2.32 is below the league average of 2.65, ranking 63rd out of 88 qualified pitchers. He has a 2.66 ERA but it’s almost certainly not sustainable if he’s not able to miss bats the way he had been from 2014-17. That’s going to be true whether or not the Phillies are shifting properly.