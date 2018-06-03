Indians sign George Kontos to minors deal

The Indians continued to bolster their bullpen with the addition of free agent right-hander George Kontos, whom they inked to a minor league deal on Sunday. Kontos was designated for assignment by the Pirates last week after posting career-worst numbers with the club this spring.

The 32-year-old righty isn’t looking anything like his usual self these days. He delivered an uncharacteristic 5.03 ERA, 2.3 BB/9 and 4.1 SO/9 through his first 19 2/3 innings of 2018, well removed from the sub-2.00 ERA he posted after joining the Pirates last fall. Should he manage to pitch his way out of Triple-A Columbus, he’ll be the 16th relief pitcher used by the Indians this season.

In a corresponding move, the team placed right-hander Mitch Talbot on the disabled list with shoulder soreness in his throwing arm. Talbot, 34, also agreed to a minor league contract with Cleveland this month. He’s not expected to get promoted to the majors anytime soon, however, especially given his current 7.20 ERA in Triple-A and the fact that he hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2011.