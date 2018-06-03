Getty Images

Indians sign George Kontos to minors deal

By Ashley VarelaJun 3, 2018, 12:16 PM EDT
The Indians continued to bolster their bullpen with the addition of free agent right-hander George Kontos, whom they inked to a minor league deal on Sunday. Kontos was designated for assignment by the Pirates last week after posting career-worst numbers with the club this spring.

The 32-year-old righty isn’t looking anything like his usual self these days. He delivered an uncharacteristic 5.03 ERA, 2.3 BB/9 and 4.1 SO/9 through his first 19 2/3 innings of 2018, well removed from the sub-2.00 ERA he posted after joining the Pirates last fall. Should he manage to pitch his way out of Triple-A Columbus, he’ll be the 16th relief pitcher used by the Indians this season.

In a corresponding move, the team placed right-hander Mitch Talbot on the disabled list with shoulder soreness in his throwing arm. Talbot, 34, also agreed to a minor league contract with Cleveland this month. He’s not expected to get promoted to the majors anytime soon, however, especially given his current 7.20 ERA in Triple-A and the fact that he hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2011.

Video: Charlie Culberson hits another walk-off home run

Mark Brown/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJun 3, 2018, 4:57 PM EDT
On Monday, Braves utilityman Charlie Culberson came off the bench and delivered a walk-off solo home run against the Mets. Not even a week later, Culberson played the role of hero again, coming off the bench and hitting another walk-off home run, this time against the Nationals on Sunday afternoon.

As the Braves’ Twitter notes, Culberson is the first player in the club’s Atlanta-era history to have two pinch-hit game-ending home runs in the same season.

With the victory, the Braves extend their first-place lead to 1.5 games over the Nationals. The Mets were shut out by the Cubs, falling seven games behind the Braves. The third-place Phillies are in progress against the Giants as of this writing.