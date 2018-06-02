Getty Images

Report: Orioles considering Hanley Ramirez

By Ashley VarelaJun 2, 2018, 7:44 PM EDT
The Orioles are reportedly considering free agent infielder Hanley Ramirez, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The report was later confirmed by the Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo, who says general manager Dan Duquette mentioned the signing was “under consideration.” That doesn’t necessarily mean a deal is imminent, however, especially as the Orioles already have a plethora of first base/designated hitter types at their disposal.

Helping matters: Rosenthal adds that there’s a shared history between Duquette and Ramirez, as the GM orchestrated Ramirez’s four-year, $88-million deal with the Red Sox back in 2014 and has an idea of what the slugger brings to the table. After a four-year run with the Sox, the 34-year-old first baseman was released on Friday in order to clear roster space for the now-injured Dustin Pedroia. He’s batting a modest .254/.313/.395 with six home runs and a .708 OPS in 195 plate appearances this year.

Even assuming Ramirez continued to improve on those numbers, there’s still the question of Baltimore’s first base/DH logjam. Chris Davis is the presumed starter at first, despite his career-worst .152 average and -1.7 fWAR. Mark Trumbo, Danny Valencia, and Pedro Alvarez have been trading off DH duties in the meantime, and both Trumbo and Valencia are hitting at a fair clip above Ramirez, too. On the other hand, the Orioles likely won’t be the only team interested in the veteran infielder this year, so Ramirez may not want to jump at the first offer he gets.

Marcell Ozuna collects 100th career home run

By Ashley VarelaJun 2, 2018, 5:26 PM EDT
Marcell Ozuna checked another milestone off his list after collecting his 100th career home run during Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Pirates. In the second inning, the Cardinals slugger drew an 0-2 count against Pittsburgh right-hander Chad Kuhl, then grabbed hold of a 94-MPH sinker and drove it out to center field for the team’s first run of the afternoon.

The 417-foot blast was just the fourth of Ozuna’s season so far, and he still has a ways to go if he intends to eclipse the 37-homer mark he set with the Marlins in 2017. That power has eluded him so far this spring, however, as he entered Saturday’s contest batting a worrisome .265/.312/.340 with just nine extra-base hits and a .652 OPS over 216 PA.

Following his second-inning heroics, Ozuna collected a single and a walk in his remaining three at-bats. The Pirates brought the game down to the wire with Austin Meadows‘ game-tying solo shot in the top of the ninth, but Kolten Wong quickly sealed the deal with a decisive walk-off homer in the bottom of the inning.