Mookie Betts diagnosed with left abdominal strain

In yet another concerning injury report, Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts has been diagnosed with a left abdominal strain and will be placed on the 10-day disabled list. Betts hadn’t appeared in a game since last Saturday, when he felt some tightness in his left side and was held out of the Sox’ series finale against the Braves. No corresponding roster move has been made just yet, though the club expects to find a replacement for Betts prior to their next game.

This is the first serious injury the 25-year-old outfielder has sustained all year, though he’s missed a few days here and there with a shoulder contusion and hamstring tightness, among a variety of minor ailments. There seems to be no indication that he’ll be held back for a long period of time, and as the move is retroactive to May 29, Betts could return as soon as June 8 if his recovery goes according to plan.

Until now, nothing has interfered with Betts’ remarkable start to the 2018 season: he rose to the top of the leaderboard after slashing .359/.437/.750 with 17 home runs, a 1.187 OPS and 4.1 fWAR in 213 plate appearances. He appeared to be on pace to eclipse his career-best numbers from 2016 and might still make a strong candidate for a third consecutive All-Star nomination as well.