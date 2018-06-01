AP Images

Dodgers send Clayton Kershaw back to disabled list with lower back strain

By Ashley VarelaJun 1, 2018, 7:11 PM EDT
Just one day after he returned to the Dodgers’ rotation, ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw is headed back to the disabled list. This time, it’s a lower back strain, one the pitcher likened to the mild back injury he sustained in 2017. Manager Dave Roberts said it’s “fair to expect” Kershaw to be out of commission for another month or so.

It’s been a less-than-ideal start to the 2018 season for the lefty, who served nearly a month on the DL after experiencing a bout of tendinitis in his left biceps. Prior to his assignment, he turned in a 2.76 ERA, 2.0 BB/9 and 9.7 SO/9 across his first 49 innings of 2018. Still, something didn’t seem quite right when he took the mound for the Dodgers on Thursday. Kershaw delivered five innings of one-run, five-strikeout ball in their 2-1 loss to the Phillies, but couldn’t get his fastball above the mid- to high-80s and didn’t throw it at all in the fifth.

With Kershaw out of commission for the foreseeable future, right-hander Brock Stewart has been recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. It’ll be Stewart’s fifth stint in the majors this season. The 26-year-old currently sports a 4.61 ERA, 4.0 B/9 and 7.2 SO/9 through 13 2/3 innings out of the bullpen and rotation.

Danny Farquhar tosses ceremonial first pitch

By Ashley VarelaJun 1, 2018, 9:15 PM EDT
Six weeks after White Sox hurler Danny Farquhar suffered a brain hemorrhage, the pitcher returned to the mound. While he’s not expected to return to the Sox’ pitching staff this season, he enjoyed a touching moment with his teammates after tossing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Friday’s game against the Brewers.

Farquhar was joined on the mound by his wife and three children, as well as his teammates and the medical staff who helped facilitate his recovery. “The thing that caught me off guard was the whole team coming out to the mound,” the righty said in a media session on Friday. “I thought that was an incredibly special moment. Whoever’s decision that was, I’m sure it was James Shields. He’s an incredible leader that we have.” (He also revealed that he had spent plenty of time rehearsing the pitch with reliever Nate Jones, just to make sure the pitch wouldn’t bounce on the ground.)

Farquhar, 31, was hospitalized in April when he collapsed on the steps of the dugout with a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm. He underwent surgery and is on the road to a complete recovery, though he has not been medically released to pitch again during the 2018 season.