Blue Jays place Josh Donaldson on 10-day disabled list

Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson is headed to the 10-day disabled list with a calf injury, the team announced Friday. Donaldson experienced some tightness in his left calf after running the bases during Monday’s game, and will need more time to rest up before resuming his post at third base. The Blue Jays have yet to reveal a concrete timeline for his return, but it doesn’t appear to be a serious setback for the infielder.

It’s hardly the first time a calf injury has derailed Donaldson’s performance. In 2017, he came out of spring training with a right calf strain, one that continued to nag him throughout the first few weeks of the season and eventually earned him a six-week stay on the DL. Although he managed to avoid further leg injuries this year, a bout of shoulder inflammation clipped his numbers to all-time lows — through May 28, he slashed .234/.333/.423 with five home runs and a .757 OPS in 159 PA, a far cry from the .270+ average, 5.0+ fWAR he posted in previous years.

In a corresponding move, left-hander Tim Mayza was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. The 26-year-old rookie logged six relief appearances during his last stint in the majors this spring, issuing three runs, two walks and seven strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. He looked even sharper in Triple-A after striking out 17 of 38 batters in 10 frames of one-run ball.