And That Happened: Thursday’s Scores and Highlights

Those of you who have been reading this feature for a while know that, on occasion, I get a score wrong. That usually happens because I just misread something or mistype something. When it’s pointed out to me, I go back and change it, admitting I was mistaken. I don’t go into a press conference claiming that I knew the actual score but wrote the recap the way I did for implausible reasons.

Just saying, you should be happy that I do these and J.R. Smith doesn’t.

Anyway, here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Cardinals 10, Pirates 8: The Cards were down by three in the bottom of the ninth and put up a five spot, with all of those runs — four earned, one unearned — on Felipe Vazquez’s ledger. The capper was Yairo Munoz‘s three-run walkoff homer. Munoz also drove in two in the first for a five-RBI day. Lost in this was the fact that Francisco Cervelli hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the eighth to give the Cardinals a deficit to dramatically climb back from. Kudos for the dramatic staging, Pittsburgh!

Tigers 6, Angels 2: Detroit came out and put up a five-spot in the first thanks in large part to Victor Reyes hitting a three-run triple and that was basically that. They also put up a decoy goose in honor of the real goose which invaded Comerica Park on Wednesday night, allegedly causing a Tigers rally. Can’t argue with results, though: the Tigers are 2-0 when a Goose is involved, at least in the post-Gossage-era. They take three of four from the Angels.

Athletics 7, Rays 3: Daniel Mengden shut the Rays out for eight innings. It may have been a bit much for him to pitch the ninth — he came out and gave up three runs without retiring a batter — but the A’s had a cushion so it was all good. Matt Olson, Matt Chapman and Matt Joyce all homered in what, for the A’s anyway, was a tremendous offensive outburst.

Cubs 5, Mets 1: Jose Quintana tossed six shutout innings. That creep can roll, dude. Ben Zobrist hit a two-run homer, doubled and singled. Highlight of the game, though, may have been when Javier Baez drew a walk. It was his first unintentional walk in 183 plate appearances. Never give in, man. Live and die on your own terms.

Braves 4, Nationals 2: Sean Newcomb keeps doing the dang thing for the Braves, winning his sixth straight decision after allowing two runs over seven innings. On offense he also beat out what should’ve probably been a force out which allowed a Braves run to score. The Braves ended the Nationals’ six-game winning streak and moved a half game ahead of the Nats, into first place.

Phillies 2, Dodgers 1: Aaron Nola allowed only one run over seven, striking out seven, and outlasting Clayton Kershaw, who returned from the disabled list but who is now likely to return to the disabled list. Kershaw topped out at 90 with his fastball and didn’t look right. Jorge Alfaro drove in both of the Philly’s runs.

Astros 4, Red Sox 2: This 2017 ALDS rematch begins as the ALDS ended: with an Astros victory. Lance McCullers allowed four hits and two runs in six innings and Carlos Correa hit a two-run bomb. The Sox’ three-game winning streak ends as Drew Pomeranz fails to pitch longer than four innings for his third straight start.

Indians 9, Twins 8: Cleveland jumped out to an 8-0 lead and blew the whole thing, but Francisco Lindor‘s second homer of the game — a solo shot in the eighth — put the Tribe back up. Lindor hit two doubles in addition to those two homers and drove in four. Jose Ramirez hit his fourth homer in the last five games, giving him 18 on the year. The Twins have dropped seven of eight. Lost in all of that was Shane Bieber, making his big league debut on his birthday no less, shut the Twins out for the first four inning and was staked to that big league before running out of gas and ending with a no-decision. I suppose he’ll still remember this one, though.

Padres 8, Marlins 3: Look at the Padres. They’re winners of three straight and four of their last six. Christian Villanueva hit his 15th homer on the year and Jordan Lyles allowed two runs on six hits while walking one and striking out seven over seven innings. Wei-Yin Chen started for Miami and did poorly. He did offer this quote, through a translator, after the game, though: “It’s baseball. Sometimes you have good days, sometimes you have bad days.” He did not add “sometimes it rains,” but that’s probably because he plays in a domed stadium and this one took place in a town that almost never gets rain delays.

Mariners 6, Rangers 1: Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer and drove in a third on a sac fly and Wade LeBlanc held Texas to one run over five. Dee Gordon made his return from the disabled list and he did it in style, leading off the game with a triple and then scoring on a sac fly that required him to come in with a head first slide. Guess that got him back to game speed in a hurry.

Yankees vs. Orioles — POSTPONED:

There’s a storm outside

And the gap between crack and thunder

Crack and thunder

Is closing in

Is closing in

The rain floods gutters

And makes a great sound on concrete

On a flat roof, there’s a boy

Leaning against a wall of rain

Aerial held high

Calling “Come on thunder

Come on thunder!”

