Yu Darvish thinks Cubs fans hate him

By Craig CalcaterraMay 31, 2018, 12:52 PM EDT


Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times spoke to Cubs catcher Chris Gimenez, and Gimenez tells him that Yu Darvish thinks Cubs fans hate him:

“I think he thinks that Chicago hates him for going on the DL a couple of times . . . He reads Twitter. He reads all that stuff. We all do. Honestly, I know it upsets him — and rightfully so.”

Gimenez tells Darvish, though, that it’ll all be good if and when the Cubs are in the playoffs and he’s playing well, correctly noting that this dynamic is very much an of-the-moment thing. Especially when it involves a high-priced free agent for whom there are high expectations.

For now, though, yeah: Darvish is not making Cubs fans happy. He has only made eight starts on the season and in those eight starts he’s given up 22 earned runs in 40 innings and is walking guys at a higher rate than at any time in his career. At the moment he’s back on the 10-day DL with inflammation in his right triceps and is expected to miss a couple more starts.

All of which makes it hard to get back into Cubs fans’ good graces. But, as is the case with most guys catching hell from a fan base, it’ll all go away if the team does well and he’s a part of that success.

Jung Ho Kang will begin playing minor league games

By Craig CalcaterraMay 31, 2018, 11:38 AM EDT


Jung Ho Kang will begin playing in games with the Pirates minor league team at High-A Bradenton tomorrow.

Kang was granted a work visa to return to the United States a month ago and since then has been working out at the Pirates’ spring training complex in Florida. Assuming no hiccups in his minor league stint, he’d likely join the major league club some time in June.

Kang, 31, missed the entire 2017 season following his third DUI arrest in South Korea in December 2016, after which he was not permitted entrance to the United States. With permission granted, the Pirates decided he was worth giving another chance and do not plan to discipline him any more than the time and salary he missed out on.

In Kang’s last big league season he hit .255/.354/.513 with 21 homers in only 103 games as the Pirates’ third baseman. Kang is owed a pro-rated $3 million this year once he is activated. The Pirates have a $5.5 million team option on him for 2019, so the rest of his season should be seen as an audition. If the time off has caused his skills to degrade, the club will likely cut bait on him pretty quickly, owing him whatever is left for this year and a $250,000 buyout on the option.