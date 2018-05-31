Roger Clemens to call tonight’s Red Sox-Astros game on Red Sox radio

The Red Sox are going to Houston to take on the Astros tonight. One of their color guys for the radio broadcast isn’t going to have to make the trip because he already lives there. His name is Roger Clemens.
Clemens will join WEEI’s Tim Neverett and Dale Arnold for the call. While he has shown up off and on for short stints in the Red Sox booth over the last few years, he’ll be on the call for the whole game tonight.
Clemens, you may be aware, played for the Red Sox and the Astros. He was pretty good too. You can look it up.
Jung Ho Kang will begin playing in games with the Pirates minor league team at High-A Bradenton tomorrow.
Kang was granted a work visa to return to the United States a month ago and since then has been working out at the Pirates’ spring training complex in Florida. Assuming no hiccups in his minor league stint, he’d likely join the major league club some time in June.
Kang, 31, missed the entire 2017 season following his third DUI arrest in South Korea in December 2016, after which he was not permitted entrance to the United States. With permission granted, the Pirates decided he was worth giving another chance and do not plan to discipline him any more than the time and salary he missed out on.
In Kang’s last big league season he hit .255/.354/.513 with 21 homers in only 103 games as the Pirates’ third baseman. Kang is owed a pro-rated $3 million this year once he is activated. The Pirates have a $5.5 million team option on him for 2019, so the rest of his season should be seen as an audition. If the time off has caused his skills to degrade, the club will likely cut bait on him pretty quickly, owing him whatever is left for this year and a $250,000 buyout on the option.