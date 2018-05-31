Roger Clemens to call tonight’s Red Sox-Astros game on Red Sox radio

The Red Sox are going to Houston to take on the Astros tonight. One of their color guys for the radio broadcast isn’t going to have to make the trip because he already lives there. His name is Roger Clemens.

Clemens will join WEEI’s Tim Neverett and Dale Arnold for the call. While he has shown up off and on for short stints in the Red Sox booth over the last few years, he’ll be on the call for the whole game tonight.

Clemens, you may be aware, played for the Red Sox and the Astros. He was pretty good too. You can look it up.

Follow @craigcalcaterra