Reds acquire catcher Curt Casali from Rays

The Reds announced on Thursday that the club acquired catcher Curt Casali from the Rays in exchange for cash considerations. Catcher Tony Cruz was optioned to Triple-A Louisville to make room on the 25-man roster for Casali.

Casali, 29, has spent the season with Triple-A Durham, batting .274/.327/.453 with four home runs and 20 RBI in 104 plate appearances. Across 466 PA in the majors from 2014-17, Casali has a career .670 OPS.

Cruz, 31, was underwhelming with the bat as the backup to Tucker Barnhart, mustering a .462 OPS in 26 trips to the plate. Cruz, however, is known more for his defense.

