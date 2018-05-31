Reds acquire catcher Curt Casali from Rays

The Reds announced on Thursday that the club acquired catcher Curt Casali from the Rays in exchange for cash considerations. Catcher Tony Cruz was optioned to Triple-A Louisville to make room on the 25-man roster for Casali.
Casali, 29, has spent the season with Triple-A Durham, batting .274/.327/.453 with four home runs and 20 RBI in 104 plate appearances. Across 466 PA in the majors from 2014-17, Casali has a career .670 OPS.
Cruz, 31, was underwhelming with the bat as the backup to Tucker Barnhart, mustering a .462 OPS in 26 trips to the plate. Cruz, however, is known more for his defense.
The Rangers announced on Thursday that third baseman Adrian Beltre has been activated from the 10-day disabled list. He is in the starting lineup as the DH batting fourth against the Mariners. Outfielder Ryan Rua was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to make room on the 25-man roster for Beltre.
Beltre, 39, missed two and a half weeks with a strained hamstring. It’s the second time this season he had to go on the disabled list due to a hamstring injury. When he has been in the lineup, Beltre has hit .314/.375/.422 with a home run and 12 RBI in 120 plate appearances.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa handled third base, posting a solid .746 OPS in 15 games while Beltre was absent.