Rangers activate Adrian Beltre from the disabled list

The Rangers announced on Thursday that third baseman Adrian Beltre has been activated from the 10-day disabled list. He is in the starting lineup as the DH batting fourth against the Mariners. Outfielder Ryan Rua was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to make room on the 25-man roster for Beltre.

Beltre, 39, missed two and a half weeks with a strained hamstring. It’s the second time this season he had to go on the disabled list due to a hamstring injury. When he has been in the lineup, Beltre has hit .314/.375/.422 with a home run and 12 RBI in 120 plate appearances.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa handled third base, posting a solid .746 OPS in 15 games while Beltre was absent.

