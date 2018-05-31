Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Rangers activate Adrian Beltre from the disabled list

By Bill BaerMay 31, 2018, 7:20 PM EDT
The Rangers announced on Thursday that third baseman Adrian Beltre has been activated from the 10-day disabled list. He is in the starting lineup as the DH batting fourth against the Mariners. Outfielder Ryan Rua was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock to make room on the 25-man roster for Beltre.

Beltre, 39, missed two and a half weeks with a strained hamstring. It’s the second time this season he had to go on the disabled list due to a hamstring injury. When he has been in the lineup, Beltre has hit .314/.375/.422 with a home run and 12 RBI in 120 plate appearances.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa handled third base, posting a solid .746 OPS in 15 games while Beltre was absent.

Reds acquire catcher Curt Casali from Rays

Jon Durr/Getty Images
By Bill BaerMay 31, 2018, 6:15 PM EDT
The Reds announced on Thursday that the club acquired catcher Curt Casali from the Rays in exchange for cash considerations. Catcher Tony Cruz was optioned to Triple-A Louisville to make room on the 25-man roster for Casali.

Casali, 29, has spent the season with Triple-A Durham, batting .274/.327/.453 with four home runs and 20 RBI in 104 plate appearances. Across 466 PA in the majors from 2014-17, Casali has a career .670 OPS.

Cruz, 31, was underwhelming with the bat as the backup to Tucker Barnhart, mustering a .462 OPS in 26 trips to the plate. Cruz, however, is known more for his defense.