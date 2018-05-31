Phillies call up Dylan Cozens after placing Rhys Hoskins on DL

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On Thursday, the Phillies officially placed outfielder Rhys Hoskins on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured jaw. To fill his roster spot, the club promoted outfielder Dylan Cozens from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Hoskins, 25, fouled a ball off of his face in the ninth inning of Monday’s loss to the Dodgers. He was held out of Tuesday and Wednesday’s lineups before a CT scan revealed the fracture.

Cozens is celebrating his 24th birthday today, so that’s quite a nice gift to receive. Cozens has been a one-dimensional slugger in the minors, mashing 40 homers and knocking in 125 runs for Double-A Reading in 2016. He hit 27 homers and drove in 75 runs at Triple-A last year. This year, he’s batting .226/.325/.440 with 10 home runs and 25 RBI in 197 plate appearances.

Earlier this month, @dylancozens had the first three-home-run game in IronPigs history. Now he's set for his @Phillies debut. pic.twitter.com/W51zPQWwSD — IronPigs (@IronPigs) May 31, 2018

Nick Williams, Aaron Altherr, and Odubel Herrera will comprise the starting outfield while Hoskins is out. Cozens may draw the odd start but he will mostly serve as a bench bat in his first stint in the majors.

