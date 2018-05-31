Marlins taking Brad Ziegler out of closer’s role

MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro reports that Marlins manager Don Mattingly has decided to take Brad Ziegler out of the closer’s role. A replacement has not yet been named.

Ziegler, 38, is 9-for-10 in save chances, but owns a 7.83 ERA with a 15/6 K/BB ratio in 15 innings. He blew a save opportunity on Wednesday, yielding two runs and recording only one out against the Padres. He also surrendered three runs and recorded two outs against the Nationals on Saturday.

Kyle Barraclough figures to be the top candidate to get saves in Ziegler’s place. The right-hander has a 1.48 ERA with a 27/15 K/BB ratio in 24 1/3 innings. Drew Steckenrider and Tayron Guerrero are other candidates, but both have ERA’s in the 5.00’s.

Follow @Baer_Bill