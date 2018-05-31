Getty Images

Cardinals place Alex Reyes on disabled list with a “significant” lat strain

By Craig CalcaterraMay 31, 2018, 3:10 PM EDT
Yesterday Alex Reyes made his return from Tommy John surgery and pitched four scoreless innings. He also struggled with control and velocity during his start and was pulled after those four innings, complaining later of “fatigue.” After the game, some folks also talked about how it was the first time Reyes has faced any sort of runners-on-base jams and it all sort of caught up to him.

Guess it was more than that, because the Cardinals just announced that they have placed Reyes on the 10-day disabled list with a lat strain.

I’m sure there will be more later, but expect Reyes to miss a few weeks at least. Tough break for a guy who, when he’s healthy, has shown that he can be dominant.

UPDATE: Cardinals GM Mike Girsch said a little while ago that Reyes has a “significant” lat strain. So, yeah, he’s gonna be out a while.

Braves release Aaron Blair to make room for Peter Bourjos

By Bill BaerMay 31, 2018, 5:10 PM EDT
The Braves announced on Thursday that the club has called up outfielder Peter Bourjos from Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room for him on the roster, former pitching prospect Aaron Blair was released.

Bourjos, 31, has mustered a lackluster .345 in 27 plate appearances in the big leagues for the Braves this year. He’s hit much better at Triple-A compiling an .863 OPS in 105 PA.

Blair, 26, underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last month. He has had disappointing numbers in the majors, posting a 7.89 ERA with a 49/39 K/BB ratio in 73 innings across 16 starts. Two years ago, MLB Pipeline rated Blair the No. 4 prospect in the Braves’ system.