Cardinals place Alex Reyes on disabled list with a “significant” lat strain

Yesterday Alex Reyes made his return from Tommy John surgery and pitched four scoreless innings. He also struggled with control and velocity during his start and was pulled after those four innings, complaining later of “fatigue.” After the game, some folks also talked about how it was the first time Reyes has faced any sort of runners-on-base jams and it all sort of caught up to him.

Guess it was more than that, because the Cardinals just announced that they have placed Reyes on the 10-day disabled list with a lat strain.

I’m sure there will be more later, but expect Reyes to miss a few weeks at least. Tough break for a guy who, when he’s healthy, has shown that he can be dominant.

UPDATE: Cardinals GM Mike Girsch said a little while ago that Reyes has a “significant” lat strain. So, yeah, he’s gonna be out a while.

