Braves release Aaron Blair to make room for Peter Bourjos

The Braves announced on Thursday that the club has called up outfielder Peter Bourjos from Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room for him on the roster, former pitching prospect Aaron Blair was released.

Bourjos, 31, has mustered a lackluster .345 in 27 plate appearances in the big leagues for the Braves this year. He’s hit much better at Triple-A compiling an .863 OPS in 105 PA.

Blair, 26, underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last month. He has had disappointing numbers in the majors, posting a 7.89 ERA with a 49/39 K/BB ratio in 73 innings across 16 starts. Two years ago, MLB Pipeline rated Blair the No. 4 prospect in the Braves’ system.

