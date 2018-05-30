Twins place Byron Buxton back on disabled list

MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger reports that the Twins have placed outfielder Byron Buxton back on the 10-day disabled list. He will have his broken toe reexamined.
Buxton, 24, suffered his broken toe in mid-April and returned from the DL on May 10, having also battled migraine issues. He struggled immensely in the two and a half weeks since, batting .128/.146/.170 in 49 plate appearances.
Max Kepler and Ryan LaMarre handled center field while Buxton was out the first time and that figures to be the case this time as well.
WEEI’s Rob Bradford reports that the Red Sox have asked for unconditional release waivers on the contract of Hanley Ramirez. The club designated him for assignment on Friday.
Ramirez, 34, will head into free agency after batting a light .254/.313/.395 with six home runs and 29 RBI in 195 plate appearances for the Red Sox. He split his playing time between first base and DH. Mitch Moreland had played first base when Ramirez wasn’t there, so he figures to see an increase in playing time there.
Ramirez is owed the remainder of his $22 million salary — about $15 million — for the 2018 season and has a $22 million option for the 2019 season that vests if he accrues 497 plate appearances.