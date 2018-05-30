Twins place Byron Buxton back on disabled list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger reports that the Twins have placed outfielder Byron Buxton back on the 10-day disabled list. He will have his broken toe reexamined.

Buxton, 24, suffered his broken toe in mid-April and returned from the DL on May 10, having also battled migraine issues. He struggled immensely in the two and a half weeks since, batting .128/.146/.170 in 49 plate appearances.

Max Kepler and Ryan LaMarre handled center field while Buxton was out the first time and that figures to be the case this time as well.

