Tigers release pitching prospect Gerson Moreno

Among a handful of roster moves on Wednesday, the Tigers announced that the club released pitching prospect Gerson Moreno.

It’s a bit surprising that the Tigers gave up on the 22-year-old so quickly, especially since the club added him to the 40-man roster back in November so he wouldn’t be exposed to the Rule 5 draft. Moreno struggled at Double-A Erie, yielding 11 runs (10 earned) on 17 hits and 14 walks with 21 strikeouts in 17 innings.

MLB Pipeline ranked Moreno No. 27 in the Tigers’ Top-30. He will try to find another opportunity elsewhere and work towards making it to the big leagues some day.

