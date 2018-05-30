Tigers release pitching prospect Gerson Moreno

Among a handful of roster moves on Wednesday, the Tigers announced that the club released pitching prospect Gerson Moreno.
It’s a bit surprising that the Tigers gave up on the 22-year-old so quickly, especially since the club added him to the 40-man roster back in November so he wouldn’t be exposed to the Rule 5 draft. Moreno struggled at Double-A Erie, yielding 11 runs (10 earned) on 17 hits and 14 walks with 21 strikeouts in 17 innings.
MLB Pipeline ranked Moreno No. 27 in the Tigers’ Top-30. He will try to find another opportunity elsewhere and work towards making it to the big leagues some day.
WEEI’s Rob Bradford reports that the Red Sox have asked for unconditional release waivers on the contract of Hanley Ramirez. The club designated him for assignment on Friday.
Ramirez, 34, will head into free agency after batting a light .254/.313/.395 with six home runs and 29 RBI in 195 plate appearances for the Red Sox. He split his playing time between first base and DH. Mitch Moreland had played first base when Ramirez wasn’t there, so he figures to see an increase in playing time there.
Ramirez is owed the remainder of his $22 million salary — about $15 million — for the 2018 season and has a $22 million option for the 2019 season that vests if he accrues 497 plate appearances.