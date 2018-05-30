Rhys Hoskins likely to go on disabled list with fracture in jaw

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said on Wednesday that outfielder Rhys Hoskins is likely to go on the 10-day disabled list due to a fracture in his jaw, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hoskins, 25, fouled a ball off of his face in the ninth inning of Monday’s loss to the Dodgers. He was held out of Tuesday and Wednesday’s lineups before a CT scan revealed the fracture.

Some time off might be good for Hoskins, as he had been mired in a month-long slump prior to the injury. Between April 28 and May 28, he hit .134/.234/.247 with just two home runs and nine RBi in 112 plate appearances.

While Hoskins is out, both Nick Williams and Aaron Altherr will get regular playing time in the outfield. The two had been alternating time in right field with Altherr getting the majority of starts.

