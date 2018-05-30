Red Sox request release waivers for Hanley Ramirez

WEEI’s Rob Bradford reports that the Red Sox have asked for unconditional release waivers on the contract of Hanley Ramirez. The club designated him for assignment on Friday.

Ramirez, 34, will head into free agency after batting a light .254/.313/.395 with six home runs and 29 RBI in 195 plate appearances for the Red Sox. He split his playing time between first base and DH. Mitch Moreland had played first base when Ramirez wasn’t there, so he figures to see an increase in playing time there.

Ramirez is owed the remainder of his $22 million salary — about $15 million — for the 2018 season and has a $22 million option for the 2019 season that vests if he accrues 497 plate appearances.

