Dodgers place Chase Utley on disabled list with sprained thumb

Ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Phillies, the Dodgers announced that second baseman Chase Utley has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb. Switch-pitcher Pat Venditte has been recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

It’s not known exactly when or how Utley suffered the injury, nor do the Dodgers have a timetable for his return. The 39-year-old has handled the majority of playing time at second base this season, batting a lackluster .216/.302/.324 with one home run and 14 RBI in 126 plate appearances.

Utley’s injury might be of the “phantom” variety as the Dodgers used seven pitchers in Tuesday’s loss to the Phillies. Venditte helps reinforce the bullpen. Starter Kenta Maeda lasted only 1 2/3 innings on Tuesday due to a hip injury and was placed on the disabled list on Wednesday.

