Carlos Gómez thinks MLB’s drug testing isn’t random, targets older and Latin players

Rays outfielder Carlos Gómez said in an interview with journalist Héctor Gómez that he doesn’t believe Major League Baseball’s drug testing is random. ESPN Deportes translated the interview in which Gomez said, “They tell you that it’s random, that they do the tests randomly and those players who go out there, go and do a drug test. Until they prove to me that it is random, I will not believe it. Because for me, it’s not random. They go and choose the person they want. It’s not random. If it’s not that, show it to me.”

Gomez added, “I have the greatest luck on my team, because they test me more than everyone else. I arrived now, three days after coming from the disabled list, and they are already testing me again.”

Gomez, 32, also said on the Yahoo Sports MLB Podcast last week, on the heels of the Robinson Cano news, that MLB targets older players and Latin players. He says he and teammates Sergio Romo and Denard Span (recently traded to the Mariners) have been drug tested frequently this season. Gomez estimates that he has been tested somewhere between five and seven times this season already.

Brewers first baseman Eric Thames, who is not Latin but might qualify as “older,” was famously drug tested repeatedly after getting off to a hot start last season following his return to the United States from South Korea. Thames, however, didn’t feel like he was being targeted specifically.

This season, Gomez has scuffled to a .194/.260/.348 batting line with six home runs and 12 RBI in 170 plate appearances. He inked a one-year, $4 million deal with the Rays in February.

