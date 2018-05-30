Benches clear between Cubs, Pirates after Joe Musgrove slides into Javier Báez

By Bill Baer
May 30, 2018
Things have been tense during this series in Pittsburgh between the Cubs and Pirates. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo took a lot of heat after he made a controversial slide into catcher Elias Diaz at home plate. The umpires ruled that Rizzo’s slide was clean, but the next day, Major League Baseball said that the slide was not, in fact, legal.

Tuesday’s game was uneventful, even though there were some hit batters. Nick Kingham hit Willson Contreras, Jon Lester hit Kingham, and Michael Feliz hit Contreras. There didn’t seem to be any malice behind any of those hit batters.

The two sides got feisty on Wednesday. In the bottom of the third inning, starter Joe Musgrove stood on first base after hitting a leadoff single. Josh Harrison then hit a grounder to third baseman Kris Bryant, who fired to Javier Báez at second base. Musgrove slid into second base and his momentum took him into Báez, who held onto the ball. Given Harrison’s speed, Báez almost certainly wouldn’t have been able to make the throw in time to complete the double play, but the slide made it impossible.

As Musgrove walked off the field, Báez had a few words for him. Musgrove turned back and then the benches and bullpens emptied onto the field. No punches were thrown and order was quickly restored. Musgrove’s slide was deemed legal.

Wednesday marks the end of the series between the two clubs, but they meet again for a three-game set in Chicago June 8-10. It will be interesting to see if the bad blood carries over a week and a half.

Jung Ho Kang will begin playing minor league games

By Craig Calcaterra
May 31, 2018
Jung Ho Kang will begin playing in games with the Pirates minor league team at High-A Bradenton tomorrow.

Kang was granted a work visa to return to the United States a month ago and since then has been working out at the Pirates’ spring training complex in Florida. Assuming no hiccups in his minor league stint, he’d likely join the major league club some time in June.

Kang, 31, missed the entire 2017 season following his third DUI arrest in South Korea in December 2016, after which he was not permitted entrance to the United States. With permission granted, the Pirates decided he was worth giving another chance and do not plan to discipline him any more than the time and salary he missed out on.

In Kang’s last big league season he hit .255/.354/.513 with 21 homers in only 103 games as the Pirates’ third baseman. Kang is owed a pro-rated $3 million this year once he is activated. The Pirates have a $5.5 million team option on him for 2019, so the rest of his season should be seen as an audition. If the time off has caused his skills to degrade, the club will likely cut bait on him pretty quickly, owing him whatever is left for this year and a $250,000 buyout on the option.