Alex Reyes returns . . . and then leaves after struggling with velocity and control

The story around the Cardinals-Brewers game this afternoon was the return of Cardinals righty Alex Reyes. Reyes was activated for his first major league appearance since Sept. 29, 2016, having missed all of last season and the first couple of months of this season recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Reyes was 4-1 with a 1.57 ERA two years ago, striking out 52 in 46 innings. Since coming back for a rehab assignment he was 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA in four minor league starts, striking out 44 in 23 innings. It appeared to be all systems go.
Then the game started. He looked good in the first inning but soon began to struggle with his control and saw his velocity dip in the following three. Following a mound meeting things ticked back up again and he tossed four scoreless innings but was lifted at 73 pitches. Whether adrenaline got the best of him or if he’s not feeling right is unclear as the game is still going on. For what it’s worth, he is just sitting in the dugout, not talking to trainers or anything, which suggests he’s fine, but we’ll know more later.
Rays outfielder Carlos Gómez said in an interview with journalist Héctor Gómez that he doesn’t believe Major League Baseball’s drug testing is random. ESPN Deportes translated the interview in which Gomez said, “They tell you that it’s random, that they do the tests randomly and those players who go out there, go and do a drug test. Until they prove to me that it is random, I will not believe it. Because for me, it’s not random. They go and choose the person they want. It’s not random. If it’s not that, show it to me.”
Gomez added, “I have the greatest luck on my team, because they test me more than everyone else. I arrived now, three days after coming from the disabled list, and they are already testing me again.”
Gomez, 32, also said on the Yahoo Sports MLB Podcast last week, on the heels of the Robinson Cano news, that MLB targets older players and Latin players. He says he and teammates Sergio Romo and Denard Span (recently traded to the Mariners) have been drug tested frequently this season. Gomez estimates that he has been tested somewhere between five and seven times this season already.
Brewers first baseman Eric Thames, who is not Latin but might qualify as “older,” was famously drug tested repeatedly after getting off to a hot start last season following his return to the United States from South Korea. Thames, however, didn’t feel like he was being targeted specifically.
This season, Gomez has scuffled to a .194/.260/.348 batting line with six home runs and 12 RBI in 170 plate appearances. He inked a one-year, $4 million deal with the Rays in February.