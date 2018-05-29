Tyler Saladino headed to the DL with sprained ankle

Brewers shortstop Tyler Saladino suffered a sprained ankle covering second base on a force out in the top of the third inning. Manager Craig Counsell said Saladino will go on the 10-day disabled list, MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports.
Saladino hadn’t yet come to the plate when he was replaced by Eric Sogard. The Brewers went on to lose to the Cardinals 6-1 on Tuesday. Saladino is hitting .324/.359/.622 with three home runs and eight RBI in 39 plate appearances with the Brewers, who purchased him from the White Sox on April 19.
Sogard and Hernan Perez figure to handle shortstop while Saladino recovers from his ankle injury.
Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda couldn’t make it out of the second inning of Tuesday’s start against the Phillies, leaving with an apparent injury. Maeda served up a solo home run to Nick Williams, then was visited on the mound by the team trainer and manager Dave Roberts. Maeda initially stayed in the game, facing three more batters and recording two outs. Maeda was again visited on the mound by the trainer and Roberts, but this time he was pulled from the game.
Scott Alexander relieved Maeda, giving up a walk, an infield single, then a two-run single. One of the runs was charged to Maeda, whose final line read: 1 2/3 innings, three hits, two runs, one walk, two strikeouts. He now has a 3.61 ERA on the season.
It is not yet clear what was ailing Maeda, but the Dodgers should provide an update during the game.