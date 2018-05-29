Tyler Saladino headed to the DL with sprained ankle

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brewers shortstop Tyler Saladino suffered a sprained ankle covering second base on a force out in the top of the third inning. Manager Craig Counsell said Saladino will go on the 10-day disabled list, MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports.

Saladino hadn’t yet come to the plate when he was replaced by Eric Sogard. The Brewers went on to lose to the Cardinals 6-1 on Tuesday. Saladino is hitting .324/.359/.622 with three home runs and eight RBI in 39 plate appearances with the Brewers, who purchased him from the White Sox on April 19.

Sogard and Hernan Perez figure to handle shortstop while Saladino recovers from his ankle injury.

Follow @Baer_Bill