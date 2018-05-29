Reds considering moving struggling Homer Bailey to bullpen

Reds starter Homer Bailey has had a rough year. After Monday’s start against the Diamondbacks, Bailey carries a 6.68 ERA with 38 strikeouts and 24 walks in 62 innings. As C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports, manager Jim Riggleman said hte team will begin to look at transitioning Bailey to the bullpen. Nothing is official, but it’s under consideration.

Bailey hasn’t been an effective starter since 2014, which is when his seemingly perpetual battle with injuries began. Since 2015, the right-hander has made only 38 starts, owning an aggregate 6.49 ERA in 187 1/3 innings.

Bailey is under contract through 2019, so it makes sense for the Reds to try to make the best of a bad situation. Moving Bailey to the bullpen might be a way to allow him to be more effective. It’s worth a shot.

