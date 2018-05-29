Reds considering moving struggling Homer Bailey to bullpen

Reds starter Homer Bailey has had a rough year. After Monday’s start against the Diamondbacks, Bailey carries a 6.68 ERA with 38 strikeouts and 24 walks in 62 innings. As C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports, manager Jim Riggleman said hte team will begin to look at transitioning Bailey to the bullpen. Nothing is official, but it’s under consideration.
Bailey hasn’t been an effective starter since 2014, which is when his seemingly perpetual battle with injuries began. Since 2015, the right-hander has made only 38 starts, owning an aggregate 6.49 ERA in 187 1/3 innings.
Bailey is under contract through 2019, so it makes sense for the Reds to try to make the best of a bad situation. Moving Bailey to the bullpen might be a way to allow him to be more effective. It’s worth a shot.
Giants starter Madison Bumgarner will come off of the disabled list to make his season debut in a start against the Diamondbacks at home next Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Bumgarner will make one more rehab start for High-A San Jose on Thursday, throwing 70-75 pitches.
Bumgarner, 28, has been out all season after suffering a fracture of the fifth metacarpal in his left hand. He sustained the injury when he was hit by a comebacker in a spring training start near the end of spring training.
It’s been a rough couple of years for Bumgarner. He made only 17 starts last season between mid-April and mid-July after suffering bruised ribs and a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder in a dirt bike accident on an off day. He finished the season strong, ultimately owning a 3.32 ERA with 101 strikeouts and 20 walks over 111 innings.
The Giants have been bitten by the injury bug through the season’s first two months. Starter Jeff Samardzija got a late start to the season due to a strained pectoral muscle. Johnny Cueto isn’t expected back until early July at the earliest due to a sprained right elbow. And Bumgarner has missed two months.