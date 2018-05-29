Madison Bumgarner to make season debut next week

Giants starter Madison Bumgarner will come off of the disabled list to make his season debut in a start against the Diamondbacks at home next Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Bumgarner will make one more rehab start for High-A San Jose on Thursday, throwing 70-75 pitches.

Bumgarner, 28, has been out all season after suffering a fracture of the fifth metacarpal in his left hand. He sustained the injury when he was hit by a comebacker in a spring training start near the end of spring training.

It’s been a rough couple of years for Bumgarner. He made only 17 starts last season between mid-April and mid-July after suffering bruised ribs and a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder in a dirt bike accident on an off day. He finished the season strong, ultimately owning a 3.32 ERA with 101 strikeouts and 20 walks over 111 innings.

The Giants have been bitten by the injury bug through the season’s first two months. Starter Jeff Samardzija got a late start to the season due to a strained pectoral muscle. Johnny Cueto isn’t expected back until early July at the earliest due to a sprained right elbow. And Bumgarner has missed two months.

