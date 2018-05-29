Kenta Maeda exits start against Phillies with strained hip

Update: Maeda left with a strained right hip, MLB.com’s Ken Gurnick reports.

*

Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda couldn’t make it out of the second inning of Tuesday’s start against the Phillies, leaving with an apparent injury. Maeda served up a solo home run to Nick Williams, then was visited on the mound by the team trainer and manager Dave Roberts. Maeda initially stayed in the game, facing three more batters and recording two outs. Maeda was again visited on the mound by the trainer and Roberts, but this time he was pulled from the game.

Scott Alexander relieved Maeda, giving up a walk, an infield single, then a two-run single. One of the runs was charged to Maeda, whose final line read: 1 2/3 innings, three hits, two runs, one walk, two strikeouts. He now has a 3.61 ERA on the season.

It is not yet clear what was ailing Maeda, but the Dodgers should provide an update during the game.

