Jeff Samardzija exits start with apparent shoulder injury

By Bill BaerMay 29, 2018, 10:29 PM EDT
Giants starter Jeff Samardzija was hit around in his only inning of work against the Rockies, starting Tuesday night’s game at Coors Field. The right-hander gave up a pair of runs on three hits with no walks and a strikeout on 23 pitches. He showed diminished velocity, sitting mostly in the high-80’s and low-90’s with his fastball.

Samardzija was frustrated with his situation, snapping a bat over his knee in the Giants’ dugout:

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that Samardzija exited his start with a tight right shoulder.

Samardzija, 33, got a late start to the season due to a strained pectoral muscle. Entering Tuesday’s start, he carried an ugly 6.23 ERA with a 25/23 K/BB ratio in 34 2/3 innings. Samardzija has been a maven of control in recent years, so it’s certianly out of character to see him with such a high walk rate along with the relatively low strikeout rate.

Samardzija will almost certainly be evaluated further and a stint on the disabled list may be in his future. Fortunately for the Giants, the club expects to get ace Madison Bumgarner back from the DL next Tuesday.

Tyler Saladino headed to the DL with sprained ankle

Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Bill BaerMay 29, 2018, 11:32 PM EDT
Brewers shortstop Tyler Saladino suffered a sprained ankle covering second base on a force out in the top of the third inning. Manager Craig Counsell said Saladino will go on the 10-day disabled list, MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports.

Saladino hadn’t yet come to the plate when he was replaced by Eric Sogard. The Brewers went on to lose to the Cardinals 6-1 on Tuesday. Saladino is hitting .324/.359/.622 with three home runs and eight RBI in 39 plate appearances with the Brewers, who purchased him from the White Sox on April 19.

Sogard and Hernan Perez figure to handle shortstop while Saladino recovers from his ankle injury.