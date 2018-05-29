Blake Wood to undergo Tommy John surgery

Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports that Angels reliever Blake Wood will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. Additionally, starter Matt Shoemaker had surgery on his right forearm — specifically, nerve decompression and pronator teres tendon repair.
Wood, 32, was diagnosed with a damaged ulnar collateral ligament last week and sought further opinions in an effort to avoid Tommy John surgery. In 11 2/3 innings out of the bullpen this season, the right-hander compiled a 2.31 ERA with 10 strikeouts and seven walks.
Shoemaker, 31, hasn’t pitched since the third game of the regular season back on March 31. He’s been on the disabled list since early April with what was called a forearm strain. Shoemaker underwent an MRI last week that showed a mild edema — swelling caused by excess fluid trapped in tissue — in his right forearm.
Wood will miss the rest of the 2018 season and will likely miss a large portion or all of the 2019 season as well. There is currently no timetable for Shoemaker’s recovery.
Things haven’t been going well for Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins lately. In 112 plate appearances since April 28, he’s hitting .134/.234/.247 with two home runs and nine RBI. Hoskins has hit mostly second in the lineup over the last month. His slump has limited the Phillies to a 13-13 record and the club has averaged four runs per game in that span of time, lower than the league average of 4.3 runs per game.
The Phillies were down to their last strike, trailing by a run, last night against Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen, and it was all up to Hoskins. As if things couldn’t go worse for Hoskins, he swung at a fastball that ran in on his hands, fouling it into his mouth. Hoskins, bleeding from his mouth, left with a trainer and Pedro Florimon pinch-hit, striking out to end the game.
Manager Gabe Kapler was non-committal when asked if Hoskins would be well enough to play Wednesday night. He took the opportunity to give the slumping Hoskins a vote of confidence. Via Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Kapler said, “I want to see how he’s feeling. But, if he’s feeling like he’s healthy enough to play and there is no risk to him playing, he’s always going to be one of our best options.”
Kapler continued, “I think it’s reasonable to say that Rhys has gone through some tough challenges recently, but I don’t worry about him at all. I think he’s as tough mentally as we have on our club. I have a tremendous amount of faith in his mental toughness and his physical capability. That never wavers. There is no doubt in my mind things are going to turn around for Rhys and hes’ going to take off.”
Hoskins, 25, tore up minor league pitching last year, mashing 29 home runs and driving in 91 runs with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, earning a promotion to the majors in August. Hoskins went on to hit 18 home runs and drive in 39 runs in his first 34 major league games. Hoskins also hit well to begin the 2018 season, compiling a 1.098 OPS with four homers in the first 25 games of the year.
Hoskins says he’s going to wear a helmet with the protective flap now: