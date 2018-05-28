Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Video: Charlie Culberson slugs pinch-hit walk-off home run against the Mets

By Bill BaerMay 28, 2018, 10:02 PM EDT
Braves utilityman Charlie Culberson came off the bench in the bottom of the ninth inning on Monday afternoon and he slugged a pinch-hit two-run home run to give his team a walk-off 4-3 victory in the first game of a doubleheader.

That was Culberson’s first home run since September 25, 2016 against the Rockies when he was with the Dodgers. Culberson entered the afternoon with a .567 OPS on the season.

The Braves rallied late again, scoring once in the seventh inning on a Tyler Flowers home run. They scored once more in the eighth as Nick Markakis hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game against Seth Lugo. Mets catcher Devin Mesoraco gave his team the lead back in the top of the ninth with a solo shot of his own, but it wasn’t enough of a cushion Seth Lugo, who served up the walk-off dinger.

The Mets fall to .500 for the first time this season. It’s been quite a tumble considering they ended April with a 17-9 record. They’ve gone 8-16 in May and have lost six of their last seven contests. With the win, the Braves guaranteed they would be in at least a tie for first place in the NL East by the end of Monday night. The Braves enter the back end of the doubleheader leading the Phillies and Nationals by one game.

Rockies place Adam Ottavino on DL with oblique strain

By Bill BaerMay 28, 2018, 8:51 PM EDT
Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports that the Rockies have placed reliever Adam Ottavino on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left oblique. Reliever Scott Oberg has been recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque.

Ottavino, 32, has been among the best relievers in baseball this season, owning a 0.95 ERA with a 45/10 K/BB ratio in 28 1/3 innings. It is not known exactly when or how he sustained the injury.

Oberg, 28, has split his season between the majors and Triple-A. In the big leagues this year, he has a 6.55 ERA in 11 innings. With Albuquerque, he posted a 1.88 ERA in 14 1/3 innings.