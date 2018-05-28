The Braves are calling up prospect Dustin Peterson

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After Monday afternoon’s walk-off 4-3 victory over the Mets, the Braves announced that the club has selected the contract of minor league outfielder Dustin Peterson.

Peterson, 23, is the No. 13 prospect in the Braves’ system, according to MLB Pipeline. This season with Triple-A Gwinnett, he hit .267/.319/.457 with four home runs and 19 RBI in 113 plate appearances. He had a rough 2017 campaign due to a hamate bone injury, but he is healthy now.

The Padres selected Peterson in the second round of the 2013 draft. The club then sent him to the Braves in the Justin Upton deal in December 2014.

Outfielder Ronald Acuña went on the disabled list on Monday after suffering a mild ACL sprain on Sunday against the Red Sox. Peterson will take Acuña’s spot on the roster.

